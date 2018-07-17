PM receives Syrian Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Republic of Armenia Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim.
Noting that the Syrian developments in recent years had been followed with great regret in Armenia, the Prime Minister wished that the friendly Syrian people could achieve peace as soon as possible.
The interlocutors highly appreciated the current level of Armenian-Syrian political relations and attached importance to the furtherance and expansion of economic exchanges, considering the opportunities available in terms of access to EAEU markets via Armenia. In this context, the parties discussed the implementation of the existing economic potential and the possibility of holding a meeting of the Armenian-Syrian intergovernmental commission in the near future.
The Ambassador thanked Armenia for humanitarian assistance. Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim stressed the important role of Syrian Armenians in the development and construction of the State. During the meeting, reference was made to the reconstruction campaign in Syria, as well as other issues of mutual interest.