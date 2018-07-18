News
Newspaper: Armenia tycoon MP party leader’s mother also gets involved in pre-election work
Newspaper: Armenia tycoon MP party leader's mother also gets involved in pre-election work
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Tsarukyan Alliance—which is led by Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman and tycoon MP, Gagik Tsarukyan—has begun pre-election activities on all fronts; and even—Gagik Tsarukyan’s mother—Roza Tsarukyan, who heads the PAP Women’s Council, has gotten involved in these activities, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.  

“Yesterday [Tuesday] she invited a women’s provincial council session at Ararat Province, and she urged the PAP ladies to actively engage in dealing with the people’s issues. She said they will start active meetings and solve people’s problems,” wrote Hraparak.
