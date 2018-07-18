Armenia official attends High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

YEREVAN. – First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to New York City, on Tuesday visited the UN headquarters and attended the start of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.
Within the framework of this event, the first deputy PM presented the voluntary national report of Armenia, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. He spoke about the latest political changes in Armenia and reaffirmed the country’s commitments to achieving the objectives of sustainable development.
And during the question-and-answer session, representatives from Greece, Belarus, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, and the civil society posed queries to Ararat Mirzoyan.