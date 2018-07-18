Nikol Pashinyan receives experts from International Center for Transitional Justice

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received experts from the International Center for Transitional Justice (ICTJ) and the Justice Initiative of the Open Society Foundations.
Stressing the importance of implementing systemic reforms in the justice system, the Premier noted that the Armenian government is taking consistent steps in this direction. Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the fight against corruption, the protection of human rights, the independence of the judiciary, and the measures aimed at achieving effective administration, noting that these issues are among his government’s priorities. At the same time, Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need for cooperation and exchange of experience with international experts in the field of justice.
The experts introduced different countries’ judiciary reform experience in post-revolutionary and transitional stages, as well as their observations concerning the recent developments in Armenia. They noted that the struggle waged by Nicol Pashinyan’s government against corruption is typical as a transitional justice policy. The experts expressed readiness to work closely with Armenian partners in a bid to help modernize Armenia’s judiciary at this transitional stage.