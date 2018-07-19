State of emergency lifted in Turkey

The regime of the state of emergency was lifted in Turkey as of Thursday 1 a.m. local time, Anadolu reported.

A state of emergency was first introduced in Turkey on July 21, 2016 for three months, shortly after the prevention of a coup attempt in the country.

It was expanded in Turkey seven times, each time for three months.

According to the Turkish Constitution, the state of emergency is automatically terminated if the government of the country does not send a notice to the parliament to expand it.