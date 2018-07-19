Russia demands to name Skripal poisoning suspects

Russia demanded to name the suspects of the nerve agent attack on the Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, RIA Novosti reported.

“Russia wants the UK officials to name the suspects in the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, as these are only some versions in the media," said Russian ambassador to UK Alexander Yakovenko.

The Russian envoy was expected to meet with the new head of the British Foreign Ministry, Jeremy Hunt, to discuss with him the bilateral relations and Skripal’s poisoning.

As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being responsible for an attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the country. Another 24 European countries, Australia, Georgia and Canada also decided to expel Russian diplomats (total 63 people). Russia denied involvement in the poisoning.