New arrest in Russian envoy's murder probe

Police yesterday arrested a new suspect in the investigation into the murder of Andrey Karlov, the former Russian Ambassador in Ankara, in 2016, Daily Sabah reported.
Karlov was assassinated by Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, an off-duty police officer linked to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) while attending an exhibition at an art gallery in Ankara.
The arrested suspect, identified by his initials H.T., is also a former police officer. He was charged with membership of a terrorist group. Turkish media outlets claimed that the suspect acted as a "brother" for Altıntaş and his roommate Sercan Başar, which is one of many terms used for FETÖ's handlers for the group's infiltrators in the law enforcement.