News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
New arrest in Russian envoy's murder probe
New arrest in Russian envoy's murder probe
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Police yesterday arrested a new suspect in the investigation into the murder of Andrey Karlov, the former Russian Ambassador in Ankara, in 2016, Daily Sabah reported. 

Karlov was assassinated by Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, an off-duty police officer linked to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) while attending an exhibition at an art gallery in Ankara.

The arrested suspect, identified by his initials H.T., is also a former police officer. He was charged with membership of a terrorist group. Turkish media outlets claimed that the suspect acted as a "brother" for Altıntaş and his roommate Sercan Başar, which is one of many terms used for FETÖ's handlers for the group's infiltrators in the law enforcement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Law enforcers launch probe as former police chief and former governor start mutual accusations over bribery, extortion
The Investigative Committee did not mention the name of the former Governor...
 Glendale police officer of Armenian origin pleads guilty to lying on links with gangs
Balian reportedly helped to dispose a firearm…
22-year-old Armenian brutally murdered in Georgia
The young man was stabbed 22 times by a group of 15...
 Mass disorder in Azerbaijan results in detentions
International arrest warrant is issued against people living outside Azerbaijan and calling for terrorism...
 Person accused of killing police officer in Azerbaijan killed
Rashad Boyukkishiyev eliminated as a result of operational search…
2 key suspects released in Hrant Dink case
The next court hearing will take place in September...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news