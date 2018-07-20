Bloomberg: Putin made proposal to Trump on Donbass

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a proposal to the US leader Donald Trump on Donbass, Bloomberg reported.

“Vladimir Putin told Russian diplomats that he made a proposal to Donald Trump at their summit this week to hold a referendum to help resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, but agreed not to disclose the plan publicly so the U.S. president could consider it,” the source noted referring to the two people who attended Putin’s closed-door speech on Thursday.

On Monday, the two leaders met in Helsinki and held 4-hours summit.

Putin told reporters that the parties went through the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and the international agenda and in some places even reached practical agreements.

Ties with Russia are important for the US and the world, said the US leader adding that Moscow and Washington should find an opportunity to cooperate.