Armenia Premier: Russia will not permit resumption of war with Azerbaijan

We all realize that as a superpower, the Russian Federation has the opportunity not to allow the resumption of war in our region.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said the aforementioned at a press conference on Friday.

“The risk of resumption of war has always existed, and we must be prepared for such developments,” he noted, in particular. “And I can’t believe that Armenia’s strategic partner and friend, Russia, would not use its leverage not to permit the resumption of military actions in the region.

“I can’t believe that Russia would allow war, or Russia would not use its leverage to keep Azerbaijan away from provocation.”

As per Pashinyan, even though the degree of tension along the line of contact may increase or decrease a little bit every day, the overall politico-military tension is great.