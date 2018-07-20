News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
Armenia Premier: Russia will not permit resumption of war with Azerbaijan
Armenia Premier: Russia will not permit resumption of war with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


We all realize that as a superpower, the Russian Federation has the opportunity not to allow the resumption of war in our region.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said the aforementioned at a press conference on Friday.

“The risk of resumption of war has always existed, and we must be prepared for such developments,” he noted, in particular. “And I can’t believe that Armenia’s strategic partner and friend, Russia, would not use its leverage not to permit the resumption of military actions in the region.

“I can’t believe that Russia would allow war, or Russia would not use its leverage to keep Azerbaijan away from provocation.”

As per Pashinyan, even though the degree of tension along the line of contact may increase or decrease a little bit every day, the overall politico-military tension is great.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: I discussed arms sales to Azerbaijan with president of Belarus
All matters related to the interests of the Republic of Armenia, or at least a range of matters related to that agenda, are voiced in all contacts…
 Armenia PM: When Azerbaijan will be inclined to compromise, we will discuss compromise limit for us
There will not be a resolution to the Karabakh conflict without the participation of the people of Artsakh…
 Karen Ghazaryan accidentally crossed into Azerbaijan, says Armenia National Security Service chief
Information circulated in the Azerbaijani media doesn’t correspond to reality…
 Mattarrella: Italy will support the Karabakh settlement within its OSCE chairmanship
This settlement will be lasting and in line with international law...
 EU diplomat: We don’t need new tensions in Karabakh
The European Union supports the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs…
 MFA: Armenia in touch with Belarus citizen who notified about manhunt against him by Azerbaijan
The Belarusian authorities also should take some actions to protect their citizen and to safeguard his safety…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news