Russia “meddling” in US elections is slander, says Trump
President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly disagreed with the American intelligence community’s conclusions on Russia’s “meddling” in the US presidential elections in 2016, has again said these Russian “attempts” to influence the American electoral process were a slander.

“So President Obama knew about Russia before the Election. Why didn’t he do something about it? Why didn’t he tell our campaign? Because it is all a big hoax, that’s why, and he thought Crooked Hillary [Clinton] was going to win!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
