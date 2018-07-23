Trump's job-approval rating grows despite criticism

The US President Donald Trump’s job-approval rating has grown despite criticism following the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, NBC News reported.
According to WSJ/NBC News poll, 45% of registered voters approved the US leaders activities, up 1 point from June, while 52 percent of voters disapproved his job.
The poll was conducted on July 15, the day before his meeting with Putin.
However, Trump’s approval rating grew after his meeting up to 88%.
“Indeed, the new NBC/WSJ poll finds the president’s approval rating among Republican voters at 88 percent — the highest of his presidency — and 29 percent of all voters strongly approve of his job, which is another high for Trump in the poll,” the source said.
The overall approval rating of Trump continues to be one of the lowest in the history of modern US presidents during their first term.