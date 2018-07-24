Karabakh army chief: We have chance to paralyze Azerbaijan economy

The weapons which Azerbaijan has acquired from Israel are operative tactical missiles, whose range is 300 kilometers.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander, Levon Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in capital city Stepanakert.

“We too have a similar weapon,” Mnatsakanyan highlighted. “We also have a potentiality to hit [Azerbaijan].”

And when asked about the chances of shelling the Mingachevir Reservoir in Azerbaijan, the Artsakh defense minister responded as follows: “We have a chance to paralyze Azerbaijan’s economy; but I don’t see its occasion yet.”