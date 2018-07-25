US Envoy: Trump, Pashinyan meeting in New York is under consideration

The US President Donald Trump’s meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in New York within the UN General Assembly is under the consideration, the US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, both sides want to hold a meeting, however the leaders have very tight schedule, so the spare window should be found to hold a meeting between the US President and Armenian Prime Minister.

Both the embassy and the US government are satisfied with the high level of bilateral cooperation, the envoy added pointing to a series of high-level meetings between the countries.

Back on June, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited Washington and met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In July, the US was visited by the Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.