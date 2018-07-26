Armenia PM: We have some questions to our CSTO partners

We are a CSTO member, and we say that our objective is to make Armenia’s membership in this organization more and more effective.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted the abovementioned in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station of the Russian capital city.
“We too have some questions to our CSTO partners, and now our objective is to make this organization more effective,” Pashinyan added. “Well, you know, I went to NATO, and we, Armenia, have been participating in that [NATO] program for a long time. (…). I participated (…) in the summit of the countries that are participating in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan, within NATO framework.”
In his words, Armenia has several programs along the lines of NATO.
“It’s not the first year that we cooperate with NATO,” Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular. “And this cooperation isn’t at all a cooperation directed against anyone.
“This cooperation is also a regional cooperation method. Within that framework, we cooperate also with Georgia because, sadly, we and Georgia have a different foreign policy in this sense, and [therefore] we need to somehow balance that situation.”