Armenia Premier: We are not going to shut our nuclear plant

We are currently working towards extending the duration of the operation of our nuclear plant.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said the aforementioned in an interview with Echo of Moscow radio station of the Russian capital city.
In Pashinyan’s words, having nuclear energy is very important to Armenia.
“We now hope to extend the duration of the operation of our nuclear plant until the year 2040; and before that, we will try to build a new nuclear power plant,” he added. “And I hope that the Russian Federation will help us in that process, since, sadly, at the moment, we [Armenia] don’t have sufficient financial means so that we start that process on our own.
“We are not going to shut our nuclear plant.”