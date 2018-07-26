CSTO chief arrives for questioning at Armenia Special Investigation Service

YEREVAN. – Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov, on Thursday arrived in the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location that when asked by journalists as to whether he had come for questioning in connection with the criminal case into what had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1, 2008, he responded, “Yes.”

On March 1, 2008, Khachaturov was serving as head of Yerevan Garrison.

Charges were filed against former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, along the lines of the aforesaid criminal case, and a search for him was declared.

The SIS has confirmed that second President Robert Kocharyan also has been called for questioning within the framework of this case.

On March 1, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.