Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, US consulting team hold meeting
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major-General Artak Davtyan on July 26 received the US consulting team who arrived in Yerevan to assist the implementation of the defense strategy revision results, the defense ministry reported.

The meeting aimed at summing up the results of the four-day consulting visit of the US specialists and outlining consulting support needs and future steps for the process of defense reforms.

Major-General Artak Davtyan thanked the guests for the expert support provided to the Armenian side and stated that the Armenian Armed Forces have accumulated unique experience in several fields and are ready to share the experience with the armed forces of the international partners.
