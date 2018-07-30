Armenian actor to run for Yerevan mayor’s seat

YEREVAN. – Famous Armenian actor Hayk Marutyan has been nominated for the post of Yerevan mayor by Civil Contract party, member of the party Alen Simonyan said on Sunday.
The decision was made during the meeting of the Civil Contract party board. The party voted to choose the first number in their list.
The party had four candidates for the mayor: Alen Simonyan, Hayk Marutyan, Zaruhi Batoyan and Srbuhi Ghazaryan.
Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan who has been in office since 2011 submitted his resignation on July 9.
The election of a new mayor had to take place on July 16 at the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Elders. However, the meeting did not take place because of the lack of quorum. Therefore, the Council of Elders will be dissolved, and the government will appoint new elections to the Council.