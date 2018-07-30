News
Armenia citizen dies in Russia fire
Armenia citizen dies in Russia fire
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents


An Armenian citizen has died in a fire in Sochi, Russia. 

On Monday at 11:47am, the Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received information from the chief specialist at the international cooperation department of the Russian National Crisis Management Centre.

The chief specialist informed that eight people were killed while eleven others were injured in a fire that had broken out Monday at 5:40am Moscow time, at a house in Sochi, and that, according to preliminary data, there was an Armenian citizen among the casualties. 

At 12:04pm, contact was established with the crisis management center of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai (region) where it was informed that one of the fire casualties was Armenian citizen Nirvard Harutyunyan (born in 1950).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
