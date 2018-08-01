News
Lebanese student granted Amal Clooney scholarship to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney  founded her educational initiative the following year to help girls from her native Lebanon realise their potential, Star Magazine reported.

Amal and assessors at the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, an organisation founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, chose 16-year-old women's rights activist Kamar Omary as the youngster who will travel to Armenia to attend the United World College Dilijan.

"This scholarship will give young women from Lebanon the opportunity of a lifetime," the 40-year-old said in a statement. "Cross-cultural learning and studying abroad can be transformative. I am grateful to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative for helping to open doors for these bright and talented young women." 

Kamar, who was selected due to her interest in activism and her school grades, also revealed that her mother "cried" when she found out that her daughter would begin studying in Armenia in August. 
