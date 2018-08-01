News
Armenia PM calls for huge rally on August 17 (VIDEO)
Armenia PM calls for huge rally on August 17 (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called for a rally on August 17, at 6:30pm, at Republic Square—the heart of capital city of Yerevan, on the completion of the 100th day of his tenure as PM. 

Pashinyan informed about the aforesaid via livestream on his Facebook page. 

“I believe [we] should have an important talk about what has taken place in the Republic of Armenia over the last 100 days, and what will take place later,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “(…) managing challenges, and, in general, to speak about today’s Armenia, to speak about yesterday’s Armenia, and to speak about tomorrow’s Armenia.

“The participation of each and every one of you is very important for laying the stable foundations of the future.

“I’m happy that I’ll have the opportunity to interact with you again at Yerevan’s Republic Square—where we together carried out the revolution of love and solidarity.

“The formal occasion is the 100 days of my being elected Prime Minister. But in general, the occasion for our talk will be our country’s today and future, which, I believe you don’t doubt that it will be glorious and triumphant.”
