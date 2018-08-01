Mkhitar Hayrapetyan: Diaspora Ministry will no longer be institution that only awards medals

“We are at the service of the Diaspora,” said Armenia’s new Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, who is on his first official visit to the US, during the meeting with the Armenian community of California, Asbarez reported.

Hayrapetyan stressed that the Diaspora Ministry’s main objective is to work with all organizations and individuals with the Diaspora, adding that the ministry wanted to become a resource for communities and individuals and to foster efforts in strengthening the institutions in the Diaspora.

Saying that the ministry will no longer be an institution that awards medals and accolades, in reference to his predecessor’s practice of such awards, Hayrapetyan highlighted the important work that needed to be done in various spheres in Diaspora communities, among them assessing how best to assist educational institutions in different Diaspora communities.

“We welcome your input and participation in all facets of work with the ministry. Our doors are open to all of you,” said Hayrapetyan.

Hayrapetyan said that he spoke on behalf of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the entire Armenian government in expressing his gratitude to those gathered at the luncheon and the in general the Armenian-American community for its continues support of Armenia and the crucial role that it plays in advancement of the nation.

He said he was looking forward to meeting organizational representatives and individuals who are engaged in this process.

“We are willing to work with any organization and individual who are ready to roll up their sleeves and work to advance Armenia,” said Hayrapetyan.