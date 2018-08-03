Russian deputy defense minister comments on charges against CSTO chief

YEREVAN. – Russian deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin who is on a visit to Yerevan commented on charges brought against CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.

Colonel General Fomin was asked by reporters to comment on the situation over Khachaturov said: “Armenia is implementing justice”.

Yuri Khachaturov has been charged with overthrowing Armenia's constitutional order as a part of the probe into the March 1, 2008 crackdown in Yerevan. He was released on bail and was permitted to leave Armenia to implement his duties as CSTO chief. At the same time, Yerevan announced the start of a process to replace Khachaturov.