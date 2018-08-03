12 schools attacked in northern Pakistan

At least 12 schools were attacked overnight by unknown assailants in Pakistan's northern Gilgit Baltistan region, raising fears of increasing extremism in a relatively peaceful area, Daily Mail reported.
"The miscreants tried to damage around 12 schools in Diamir district. They tried to set fire to some of them and broke windows and doors of some others," regional home secretary Jawad Akram told AFP.
Dildar Ahmed Malik, a senior official in Diamir district, said at least 10 of the burnt schools were for girls.