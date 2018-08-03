News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
12 schools attacked in northern Pakistan
12 schools attacked in northern Pakistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

At least 12 schools were attacked overnight by unknown assailants in Pakistan's northern Gilgit Baltistan region, raising fears of increasing extremism in a relatively peaceful area, Daily Mail reported.

"The miscreants tried to damage around 12 schools in Diamir district. They tried to set fire to some of them and broke windows and doors of some others," regional home secretary Jawad Akram told AFP.

Dildar Ahmed Malik, a senior official in Diamir district, said at least 10 of the burnt schools were for girls.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bin Laden's mother describes how her son becomes radicalised
The people at university changed him...
 Explosion targets Afghan mosque
Local officials confirmed the incident…
2 killed, 5 injured in Afghanistan midwifery school shooting
the incident occurred in the administrative center of the province of Nangarhar Jalalabad…
 SANA: Deadly suicide attack hits Syrian city of Sweida
Authorities hunted down two terrorist suicide bombers...
 At least 31 killed in Pakistan terror attack
“The military has stationed over 370,000 personnel across Pakistan…
 Reuters: ISIS claims responsibility for Toronto shooting
The attacker “was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news