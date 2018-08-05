News
Spanish police detain Armenian thief in law
Spanish police detain Armenian thief in law
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Spanish police detained three nationals of Armenia and Georgia suspected of links to the organized crime.

An Armenian national residing in Lithuania as well as tow Georgians were detained as a continuation of an operation during which more than people were detained in June..

Three men were detained in one of the restaurants in Marbella during a meeting when they supposedly plotted an assassination of a member of another gang. They are accused of assassination attempt, document forgery and affiliation to the criminal group, RIA Novosti reported. Fake Polish and Ukrainian IDs were found during the search.

The investigation began in July, when the Spanish law enforcement authorities learned about “the presence of several people associated with one of the thieves in law in Marbella”. The thief in law is one of the most important ones in Europe who was managing the organization that was neutralized in June when 129 people were arrested
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
