Armenia court judge gets 7-year sentence for taking bribe
Armenia court judge gets 7-year sentence for taking bribe
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Judge Ishkhan Barseghyan, who is charged with taking bribe, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

An Armenian capital city Yerevan court on Monday issued its respective verdict, according to which Barseghyan was found guilty of bribe-taking and was given a seven-year sentence. 

Also, the court decided to fine—with 120 thousand drams (approx. $250)—attorney Elza Zakaryan, the other defendant in the case.

A criminal charge was filed against Barseghyan for taking bribe, and a criminal case was brought against Zakaryan for mediation in this bribery.

According to a statement which the National Security Service (SIS) issued, Judge Barseghyan had demanded $1,000 for making a decision in favor of a party in a civil suit, and he personally had received this amount at a pedestrian underpass in Yerevan. 

The bribe money, however, was given under the oversight of SIS officers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
