Trump administration ex-official: US president should build up new ties with Armenia

Nearly 50 members of the US Congress have formally petitioned the White House to organize a meeting between President Donald Trump and Armenia’s new Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

Senior writer Adam Kredo noted about the aforesaid in an article posted on The Washington Free Beacon, and he stressed the escalating tensions between the United States and Turkey.

In his words, proponents of the meeting with Pashinyan see an opportunity to bolster ties between the US and Armenia as diplomatic tensions escalate with Turkey, which has traditionally had chilly relations with Armenia.

The United States has an opportunity to strengthen its ties with Armenia on the heels of a popular revolution that could usher in series reforms, the American lawmakers said in their letter addressed to Trump.

As per Kredo, the Trump administration, however, has declined to comment on questions from the Washington Free Beacon about a potential meeting.

But one Trump administration former official who has seen the letter said the White House should seize the moment and build up new ties with Armenia.

“At the very moment Turkey is turning away from the U.S. and our national interests abroad, Armenia is doing everything in its power to extend the olive branch and establish an even closer relationship with America,” the source said. “President Trump should embrace that.”