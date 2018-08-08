News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 08
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Trump administration ex-official: US president should build up new ties with Armenia
Trump administration ex-official: US president should build up new ties with Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Nearly 50 members of the US Congress have formally petitioned the White House to organize a meeting between President Donald Trump and Armenia’s new Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan. 

Senior writer Adam Kredo noted about the aforesaid in an article posted on The Washington Free Beacon, and he stressed the escalating tensions between the United States and Turkey.

In his words, proponents of the meeting with Pashinyan see an opportunity to bolster ties between the US and Armenia as diplomatic tensions escalate with Turkey, which has traditionally had chilly relations with Armenia.

The United States has an opportunity to strengthen its ties with Armenia on the heels of a popular revolution that could usher in series reforms, the American lawmakers said in their letter addressed to Trump.

As per Kredo, the Trump administration, however, has declined to comment on questions from the Washington Free Beacon about a potential meeting.

But one Trump administration former official who has seen the letter said the White House should seize the moment and build up new ties with Armenia. 

“At the very moment Turkey is turning away from the U.S. and our national interests abroad, Armenia is doing everything in its power to extend the olive branch and establish an even closer relationship with America,” the source said. “President Trump should embrace that.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
U.S. students carry out internships in Armenia
The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan sponsored seven U.S. students who had summer internships in Armenian companies…
 Armenia not eligible for Millennium Challenge Corporation funding, for unexpected reason
This organization can provide assistance solely to “low-income” and “lower-middle” income countries...
 48 members of US Congress urge Trump to meet with Armenia PM Pashinyan
During the annual United Nations General Assembly held in New York in September…
 MFA: Possibility of Pashinyan-Trump meeting is being discussed
Pashinyan will attend the opening of the UN General Assembly session...
 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, US consulting team hold meeting
The meeting aimed at summing up the results of the four-day consulting visit of the US specialists...
 US Embassy, COAF and ministry of education and science to deepen English language learning in rural Armenia
Within the frames of this initiative 500 students aged 13-18 of 15 rural communities will have an opportunity to improve their knowledge of English...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news