Criminal charges filed against former Armenian PM’s brother

Charges have been brought against brother of former Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan.
Earlier it was reported that Armenia’s National Security Service searched the factory formally owned by Hambik Gevorgyan but belonging to former PM’s brother Henrikh Abrahamyan where weapons and ammunition, including three machine guns, seven assault rifles, two sniper rifles (SVD), three rifles, two pistols and a lot of cartridges were found. Gevorgyan and Abrahamyan are charged with illegal possession of weapons.