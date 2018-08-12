Trump had swallowed piece of paper with “sensitive” information, White House former aide says

In her new book, entitled Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, former Director of Communications for the US Office of Public Liaison, claimed that in 2017, President Donald Trump had swallowed a piece of paper with “sensitive” information.
“I saw him [Trump] put a note in his mouth,” Manigault-Newman wrote in the book, according to The Washington Post. “Since Trump was ever the germaphobe, I was shocked he appeared to be chewing and swallowing the paper. It must have been something very, very sensitive.”
White House aides, however, had laughed at the request to comment on this story, and said there was no evidence that such a thing could have happened.