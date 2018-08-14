News
Wednesday
August 15
News
Wednesday
August 15
NATO increases activities at CIS borders — CIS Executive Committee
NATO increases activities at CIS borders — CIS Executive Committee
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Closer military cooperation between the CIS member states is geared to diminish the impacts of negative factors stemming from NATO’s increased activities at the CIS borders, a CIS Executive Committee official said on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"Regrettably, the global situation keeps on complicating, with NATO increasing its potential and military activities near the CIS outer borders," said Albert Druzhinin, director of the CIS Executive Committee’s department for security cooperation and counteracting new challenges and threats.

In this situation, the implementation of the CIS military cooperation potential "is a key element helping reduce the impacts of the negative factors and ensure reliable defense and safe development of our countries," he said. "Due to the rapid development of technologies, deployment of new offensive systems, it is necessary to expand the list of tasks set for the CIS united air defense system."

Druzhinin highly assessed the use of combat experiences in joint activities. "The experience of combat operations in Syria has demonstrated that army operations in combination with the activities of special services may yield a good result in terms of fight against terrorism. This experience was used in joint drills. We continue to develop this format of cooperation," he said
