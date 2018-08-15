PM to represent Armenia in CSTO

A meeting of the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was held under the chairmanship of the Kazakh side, the CSTO official website reported.

The Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CSTO member states and the CSTO Deputy Secretaries General took part in the meeting.

The Permanent Council considered the draft agenda of the joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Minister and the CSTO Collective Security Council, which will be held in November this year in Astana.

The draft Protocol on Amendments to the Collective Security Treaty of May 15, 1992 and the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of October 7, 2002 were also discussed. According to it, the Armenian Prime Minister is responsible for the decisions on the matters considered by the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The CSTO Secretariat drafted the Protocol on the amendment of the part of CSTO basic articles. The Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization decided to submit draft documents for interstate coordination.

Drafts prepared by the Kyrgyz and Russian sides, statements by the Ministerial Council and the Co-coordinating Council on combating illegal migration and efforts to stabilize the situation in the Middle East and North Africa were also discussed during the meeting.

The Permanent Council discussed the military exercises of the CSTO Collective Forces and the draft CSTO budget for 2019.