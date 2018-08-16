News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Robert Kocharyan signals return to politics
Robert Kocharyan signals return to politics
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

 Armenia's second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan announced his return to politics, Kocharyan said during the interview with Yerkir Media TV.

Asked whether he is returning to politics, Kocharyan said: "Consider I am already back."

"Why did everyone get upset, why do they interfere? In this country there can not be any other opinion?" Kocharyan said.

"They do not adequately assess what is happening outside of Armenia. What worries me is that the Prime Minister says: the whole world should adapt to Armenia, adapt to the new situation in our republic, "the ex-president said.

According to him, even the worst negotiations are better than a war.

"I have no billions. And the authorities know this well," Kocharyan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mandate of MP Vardan Bostanjyan given to Aytsemnik Ohanyan
he mandate of ex-MP from the “Tsarukyan” Faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Vardan Bostanjyan...
 Armenian parliament speaker signs protocol to suspend MP's mandate
Bostanjyan has written a petition to renounce his parliamentary mandate...
 Pashinyan: Communities will not get funding unless funds are spent efficiently
If there is no confidence, allocation of funds to the communities is senseless...
Armenia PM vows to renovate roads leading to tourist destinations
Pashinyan is on a visit to Tavush province...
 Armenian PM continues visit to Tavush province
He is in Ijevan which is his native town...
 Anahit Tarkhanyan nominated as candidate for Yerevan mayor's seat
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news