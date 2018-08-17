Karabakh army: Azerbaijan's infiltration attempt prevented

STEPANAKERT. – The Karabakh army detected an infiltration attempt by the Azerbaijan’s intelligence-gathering diversion team.
A group of 15 people made an attempt of infiltration towards the positions of the Karabakh Defense Army at around midnight, the Karabakh army said in a statement.
The attempt was prevented, and the adversary was pushed back to the initial position. The Karabakh side incurred no losses during a shootout. The information whether Azerbaijani side suffered losses is being clarified.