Fox News commentator urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

Fox News commentator Lisa Kennedy urged the U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
In her program dedicated to the recent developments over U.S.-Turkey relations, Kennedy said that Turkey is “not a strategic partner” but “corrupt murderous regime” that has to be kicked off from NATO for human rights violations.
Kennedy believes that Trump has to officially acknowledge the Armenian Genocide, which was not “an issue” or “a series of unfortunate events”, but a cold-blooded slaughter of 1.5 million people whose memory will not be erased.