News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Fox News commentator urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
Fox News commentator urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Fox News commentator Lisa Kennedy urged the U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

In her program dedicated to the recent developments over U.S.-Turkey relations, Kennedy said that Turkey is “not a strategic partner” but “corrupt murderous regime” that has to be kicked off from NATO for human rights violations.

Kennedy believes that Trump has to officially acknowledge the Armenian Genocide, which was not “an issue” or “a series of unfortunate events”, but a cold-blooded slaughter of 1.5 million people whose memory will not be erased.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Australian Senator: Horror of Armenian Genocide cannot be ignored
“Eyewitness accounts were brought to us by our very own Australian servicemen…
 US lawmaker renews call on Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
He agreed with President Trump’s decision to double tariffs…
 Armenians of New Zealand urge PM to change stance on Armenian Genocide
Hoory Yeldizian called the Prime Minister's position “unacceptable”…
 New Zealand's Greens urge to recognize Armenian Genocide
“The Turkish government for decades have been trying to downplay it…
 ‘Architects of Denial’ team to be honored at 2018 ANCA-WR gala
History and presence of Armenian-German relations discussed in Berlin
Dilijan Intercultural Exchange project, which was implemented as part of the Civil Society Cooperation program, funded by...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news