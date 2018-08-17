Pashinyan about Karabakh: We do not want war. We are ready for peaceful talks and settlement

YEREVAN.- There are people who spend money, buy media to state that Pashinyan came to hand over lands, PM Pashinyan announced about this during the rally dedicated to the first 100 days of his tenure at the Republican Square.

"Imagine, I have not conducted negotiations on Karabakh so far, and they say that I came to hand over the territories. They confuse me. I want to say that we, the whole nation, are ready to give an answer to any provocation of Azerbaijan.We do not want war. We are ready for peaceful negotiations and settlement. They do not understand that the issue of Karabakh should be resolved not by the government, but by the people."

Pashinyan emphasized that he will not sign any document over Nagorno Karabakh without consulting with the people.

“If in the negotiation process there is an option that I will think is a good one and will favor it, I will never sign any document without your consent. I will present it to you in detail and you will decide if we will accept that option of settlement or no”, Pashinyan said.