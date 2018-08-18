Karabakh President receives Armenia army chief

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday received chief Artak Davtyan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Army-building and respective cooperation between the two Armenian states were discussed at the talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Republic of Artsakh Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan also attended the meeting.