News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 18
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Karabakh President receives Armenia army chief
Karabakh President receives Armenia army chief
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday received chief Artak Davtyan of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Army-building and respective cooperation between the two Armenian states were discussed at the talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Republic of Artsakh Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan also attended the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Body of Azerbaijani citizen taken from neutral zone
Under the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office...
 Karabakh President convokes meeting of the Security Council
Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and minister of state Grigori Martirosyan delivered corresponding reports...
 Karabakh President receives director of National Security Service of Armenia
Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states in the security sphere were discussed...
 Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan’s disinformation
Please, accept the Azerbaijani media reports as another failed attempt of spreading misinformation”...
 “Pot” burial discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)
Artsakh president receives Hayastan Fund interim director
They discussed issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news