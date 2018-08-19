Iran to unveil new fighter jet on August 22

Iran’s Defense Ministry will unveil a new fighter jet and its components on the National Day of Defense Industry on August 22, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami announced, Tasnim News agency reported.
Speaking at a televised program on Saturday night, General Hatami said the new military aircraft is used for combat and close air support for the armed forces.
The new fighter jet has passed all tests and is going to fly on the National Day of Defense Industry, he added.
The minister also noted that components of the aircraft will be also put on display.
The General then highlighted the country’s advances in diverse areas of military industry, saying the Defense Ministry’s top priority is to boost the missile power and air defense capabilities.