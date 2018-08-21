News
Some Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident are in critical condition
Some Armenia citizens injured in Georgia road accident are in critical condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – There is new information about the Armenian citizens who were injured in Monday’s major road accident in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia. 

On Tuesday at noon, the 911 emergency hotline of Armenia received information that Arpine Mamyan (born in 1986) was in moderate condition, whereas Garegin Vardanyan—in very critical condition, informed the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As reported earlier, on Monday at 5:14am, the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a report from the Emergency Situations Management Agency of Georgia, informing that that a minivan and a car had crashed in Tbilisi, at 2:58am. The car’s driver as well as eight Armenian citizens, including one child, were injured and hospitalized.  

Contact was established with the aforesaid Georgian agency, which informed that Arpine Mamyan, 32, and Ani Avanesyan, 32, were in satisfactory condition, whereas Aram Khachatryan, 37—in critical condition; Mane Khachatryan (born in 2011) was at a children’s hospital; Maria Hanyan (born in 1989) was unconscious; Andranik Ginosyan (born in 1995) was conscious but in critical condition; Lilit Shalvaryan, 20, had suffered fractures; and Anzhela Shalvaryan, 48, was hospitalized too.  

And at 11:46am, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed the 911 emergency hotline that Armenian citizen Maria Panyan, 29, had lost her life.
