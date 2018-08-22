News
Nikol Pashinyan introduced on construction process of Engineering City program
Nikol Pashinyan introduced on construction process of Engineering City program
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations


Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Engineering City in Yerevan which is currently at the construction stage and already several companies in high technologies field are operating here, the PM’s Office reported.

The PM was introduced on the design of the Engineering City and the innovative engineering solutions and production models of the companies operating there. It was reported that schools with engineering orientation will be created and research will be conducted in the City. It will consist of research, production and educational sections.

The Engineering City is being created by public-private partnership. Under the program 1500 specialists will be prepared and trained, 2000 new jobs, start-ups will be created, and growth of export volume is expected.

Private companies operating in engineering field have already constructed the Engineering center, library, and museum of Space, Science and Technologies in the territory of the City. The PM toured the museums and got acquainted with the exhibits.

Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the effective implementation of the program and stated that he considers the field of high technologies as one of the driving forces of the country’s economy.
