Demographer: Armenia's migration policy remains unchanged
Demographer: Armenia's migration policy remains unchanged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The migration process is one of the most important indicators of the state of the country, the demographer Ruben Yeganyan told reporters on Thursday.

Accordingly, the migration issue is constantly being politicized, he noted.

“So did the previous authorities. For example, the negative balance decreased and they assessed it as their own achievement,” Yeganyan explained.

According to him, the current authorities unfortunately continue the policy of their predecessors.

The data used by the current political leadership of Armenia does not have anything in common with the migration data.

According to him, the reason of migration is mainly social and economic problems, particularly the low wage levels. The demographer also referred to the so-called “mental-moral” circumstances.

“Migration has external signs, which are often more important than internal ones. It is particularly connected to the amount of transfers sent from Russia to Armenia,” Yeganyan said, adding that in recent years, the economic situation in Russia has become more complicated and this may have a negative impact on Armenia.

Migration flows from Armenia are divided into two categories. The first problem is people leave the country and do not return, and the second problem is temporary or work migration, which is 40 to 45% of the total migration per year.

“In my opinion, it is easier now to suspend the migration process than to ensure the flow of people to Armenia,” the expert concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
