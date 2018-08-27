News
7 gang members eliminated in Mexico
7 gang members eliminated in Mexico
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The Marines killed seven alleged gang members linked to fuel thefts in the state of Puebla, Mexico, on Sunday, Noticias MVS reported.

According to the source, a particularly dangerous criminal authority named Comandante, 30, was among the dead. Law enforcers do not yet confirm this information.

Fuel thefts from product pipelines of the state oil and gas company Pemex is one of the most profitable choices of illegal activities. According to Pemex representatives, the annual damage from the actions of criminals exceeds 1.5 billion dollars.

 
