Wednesday
August 29
Karabakh ombudsman: We will have new “ambassadors” in Bilzerian family
Karabakh ombudsman: We will have new “ambassadors” in Bilzerian family
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

As a result of the Bilzerian family’s visit to Artsakh, we will have much more conscious and informed new “ambassador,” who can speak—if necessary—about the key issues of Artsakh.

Ruben Melikyan, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this reflecting on American Armenian millionaire and “King of Poker” Dan Bilzerian’s visit to Artsakh.

“The important [thing] is that we realize that we are dealing with a person who has a large circle of followers—not only in show business, but also in politics,” Melikyan noted, in particular.

Also, he recalled that the Bilzerian family has an Armenian identity, and it can assist in achieving the formal recognition of the Republic of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
