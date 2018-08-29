Armenia army officer found dead in military unit

Assailants break into Armenia cassation court ex-chief judge’s house, injure him (PHOTOS)

Armenia presidential residence doors to be open Saturday for kids

Armenia legislature passes draft law on additional water release from Lake Sevan

Armenia parliament holds second reading on bill on additional water release from Lake Sevan

Armenia temporarily suspends import of some products from Russia

Charles Aznavour shares secret of his longevity

Newspaper: National Security Service passes to provinces

Karabakh ombudsman: We will have new “ambassadors” in Bilzerian family

Turkey state-run TV stops airing American Western films

Jeannine Topalian appointed to California State Board of Education’s Advisory Commission on Special Education

Paul Bilzerian: If there is a war, my sons and I are ready to come and fulfill our duty

Mattis lays out requirements to withdraw American forces from Syria

Tragic accident occurs in Armenia's Armavir; father and three sons die

Vladimir Putin fires 15 Russian military generals

Turkey 'deeply regrets' Macron remarks on its accession to EU

Lithuania: Europe can't turn its back on Turkey

Robert Kocharyan: I can become very serious consolidating center

Cavusoglu: Turkey does not want to link S-400 purchase with F-35s

Poroshenko: Ukraine ready to terminate Treaty of Friendship with Russia

Karabakh attends screening of documentary film “Nakhijevan”

Robert Kocharyan: It's not just a criminal case, it's a political vendetta

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 28.08.2018

Turkish teacher in Mongolia seeks asylum

Iranian, Russian and Turkish leaders to meet in Tabriz

"Free Democrats" party will not participate in Yerevan elections

US insists re-imposition of Iran sanctions is legal

Davit Tonoyan: Armenia plans to acquire multifunctional aviation

Quake hits Azerbaijan, felt in Karabakh and Armenia

RPA: Villagers are without water for 2 months, and parliament is to blame

Russian Deputy FM: US not ready for strategic stability dialogue

Sharmazanov: RPA ready to work with Robert Kocharyan

US urges Turkey to give up S-400 purchases

Dollar continues to decline in Armenia

Armenia criminal appellate court rejects appeal by CSTO chief’s attorney

Armenia parliament passes, in first reading, bill on additional water release from Lake Sevan

UN experts: All sides in Yemen may be responsible for war crimes

Armenia former ruling party spokesperson: I have concerns regarding CSTO

Armenian president meets parliament speaker

Water Committee head: It’s impossible to solve irrigation problem without Lake Sevan

Armenia representative to fill Eurasian Economic Commission vacancy

Armenia former ruling party not to run in Yerevan city council election

OSCE monitoring passes in accordance with agreed schedule

WP: Pompeo calls off visit to North Korea after belligerent letter from Pyongyang

Turkey intends to establish military base in northern Cyprus

Armenia delegation to attend UN General Assembly session official opening

Tsarukyan bloc MP Vardan Bostanjyan replaced by Aytsemnik Ohanyan

Armenia Foreign Ministry: Angela Merkel made human error

La Francophonie organization secretary-general to visit Armenia

California Armenian legislative caucus welcomes 2 new members

Armenian MFA: CSTO Secretary General issue is under discussion

Armenia MFA: Germany ready to contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement

MFA: Impact of US sanctions against Russia on Armenia is being studied

Armenia will use its veto power if Azerbaijan states about plans to join CSTO

Lavrov: Moscow will respond to new US sanctions on Russia with principle of reciprocity

Armenia legislature convenes special session on Lake Sevan

Armenia parliament committee debates on additional water release from Lake Sevan

Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President’s assets to be made public

Pakistan condemns planned “anti-Islam” cartoon contest

Turkey’s Erdoğan to have presidential palace built on shores of Lake Van

Turkey's Albayrak: US sanctions against Ankara could destabilise region

German FM: Europe must step up at UN, WTO

Trump says he's 'terminating' NAFTA

Merkel and Trump share concerns about Syrian developments

Incident takes place in Yerevan's Republic Square

Iran urges accelerated, clearer measures to save nuclear deal

Turkey says wants to take relations with EU to a new phase

Macron calls for trade discussions to be held between US, Europe, China and Japan in November in Paris

Trump: A big deal looking good with Mexico

US vows to fight Iran world court action

World Court hears Iran lawsuit to have US sanctions lifted

Nikol Pashinyan discusses issues of cooperation with MEP Martin Sonneborn

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 27.08.2018

2 parties form alliance to participate in Yerevan elections

Armenia's Minister of Economic Development and Investments receives delegation of businessmen from Lebanon

Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission invites CLRA observers for Yerevan elections

Karabakh President receives delegation of the Public Council under the Armenian defense minister

Macron: EU security must no longer depend on US

Armenia's President expects from all political forces to be guided by interests of the country’s security, stability

Dollar drops in Armenia

Ambushed militaries repel militants’attack in Afghanistan

Armenian PM: Prices are too high, I'm off to discuss it with head of Central Bank

Search declared for son of Armenia ex-provincial governor

2 Armenian citizens killed in Russia accident

Armenia army delegation to attend CSTO meeting

Expert on Merkel's visit to Yerevan: Armenians did not ask anything from Berlin

Armenia PM, parliament speaker meet; snap parliamentary election to be held within 1 year

Armen Martirosyan appointed Armenian ambassador to Sri Lanka and Nepal

CBS: McCain asked Bush, Obama to deliver eulogies at funeral

Armenian PM congratulates Moldova counterpart

7 gang members eliminated in Mexico

Armenian villagers block road in the direction oi Georgia

Nikol Pashinyan goes to market to check the prices (VIDEO)

Russian border guards apprehend 2 Pakistani trespassers at Armenia-Turkey border

Armenian’s wife in US is asked to speak English with her child

New US sanctions on Russia come into effect

Trumps says 52% of Americans support him

Armenia President congratulates Moldova counterpart on Independence Day

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Police identify shooter at US video game tournament