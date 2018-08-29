Armenia energy ministry: No tension in Russia relations over natural gas price

YEREVAN. – There is no tension in Armenian-Russian relations over the price of natural gas, and I believe there will not be.

The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Artur Grigoryan, expressed such a view at a press conference on Wednesday. He stated this when asked whether the tense situation in the Armenian-Russian relations could have an impact on the price of natural gas which Armenia imports from Russia.

He informed that the agreement on Russian natural gas supply will expire in the current year.

“Negotiations will start,” Grigoryan added. “And the Armenian government will do everything so that we get the gas with a lower tariff.”

And reflecting on the talks with Iran in connection with bartering electricity for natural gas from this country, Artur Grigoryan said they had several discussions with the Iranian energy minister, and a matter was raised regarding natural gas sale from Iran, with the cheapest option.