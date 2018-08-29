News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia energy ministry: No tension in Russia relations over natural gas price
Armenia energy ministry: No tension in Russia relations over natural gas price
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – There is no tension in Armenian-Russian relations over the price of natural gas, and I believe there will not be.

The Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, Artur Grigoryan, expressed such a view at a press conference on Wednesday. He stated this when asked whether the tense situation in the Armenian-Russian relations could have an impact on the price of natural gas which Armenia imports from Russia.

He informed that the agreement on Russian natural gas supply will expire in the current year.

“Negotiations will start,” Grigoryan added. “And the Armenian government will do everything so that we get the gas with a lower tariff.”

And reflecting on the talks with Iran in connection with bartering electricity for natural gas from this country, Artur Grigoryan said they had several discussions with the Iranian energy minister, and a matter was raised regarding natural gas sale from Iran, with the cheapest option.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: 100MW-capacity solar power stations will be built in country, by 2020
There is also an arrangement on wind power development in Armenia…
 Energy minister: Electricity consumption in Armenia was unprecedented in Summer 2018
Also, our task was to do everything possible so that the nuclear power plant would be put into operation again, on time…
 France’s Total officially leaves Iran
“The process to replace (Total) with another company is underway…
Iran calls OPEC to stay out of politics
“Iran believes that OPEC should strongly support its members at this stage…
Minister Grigoryan receives Chinese Ambassador to Armenia
Wide range of issues related to Armenian-Chinese cooperation in the spheres of energy and infrastructure were discussed...
 Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine and energy
Merkel and Putin will meet in Berlin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news