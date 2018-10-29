Armenia’s second president: Pashinyan is yet undecided on his position on Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan believes that the Armenian side should develop a comprehensive, integral position on Karabakh, which is not there now.

“I hear fragmentary statements, I see fragmentary positions on various elements of conflict resolution, but there is no elaborated common position now,” he said in an interview with Russia’s Lenta.ru website.

Kocharyan expressed the opinion that Nikol Pashinyan had not yet decided on the matter: “He understands that this is a very sensitive subject, and a delicate matter. In some of his statements, I see an attempt to somewhat distance himself from the problem and to shift it to the Karabakh side”.

However, ex-president said this will not work - the degree of involvement of Armenia in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict as well as ensuring the security of Karabakh is so great that it will not work out.

“Neither the co-chairs, nor the international community will take this seriously. Therefore, it is better to form a common position and to coordinate it with Karabakh and firmly adhere to it. One can speak about continuity when the position is formed, and when it will be clear how it corresponds to the position of the previous authorities. There is a corridor for maneuver, but it is not wide enough to completely eliminate the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” Kocharyan emphasized.