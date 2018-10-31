News
Wednesday
October 31
Armenia woman steals 2 million drams from a bank using fake documents
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – An Armenia woman stole 2 million drams from VTB Bank using fake documents.

Director of the bank applied to police saying a 30-year-old resident of Aragatsotn province submitted fake documents and signed a contract with a bank using other name.

The lady received from the bank 2 million drams to repay the loan in “Unibank”, in order to later transfer the debt to “VTB Bank”. However, the woman did not fulfill her obligations and simply seized the amount. The police are clarifying the whereabouts of 30-year-old Tsaghik A.
