Armenia amnesty to apply to 6,500 citizens

YEREVAN. – Acting Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan said the amnesty to be declared in Armenia will apply to 6,500 citizens.
Speaking during the special session of the parliament on Wednesday, Zeynalyan said there are 2,888 people in penitentiary institutions of Armenia, and the facilities are designed for 4,346 people.
“Amnesty is not intended to make penitentiary institutions less crowded, but is an extremely humane act designed to establish an atmosphere of tolerance and reconciliation,” said the acting minister.
A number of criminal cases and persecutions. Amnesty, however, will not be applied to those sentenced to life imprisonment.