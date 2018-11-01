News
Thursday
November 01
Merkel greets the guard in Kiev in Ukrainian
Merkel greets the guard in Kiev in Ukrainian
Region:World News
Theme: Politics


German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who landed in Kiev, welcomed the honorary presidential guard in Ukrainian.

The official part of the meeting was broadcast on the page of the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Facebook.

“Greetings, warriors!” The Chancellor addressed the servicemen in Ukrainian.

“Glory Heroes,” they replied.

On Thursday, Merkel is scheduled to meet with Poroshenko and the country's prime minister, Volodymyr Groysman. The sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations and settlement of Donbass crisis.
