YEREVAN. – The budget of Armenian president’s staff will be cut by 61 percent or by 741 million drams, head of staff Emil Tarasyan said during the budget hearings in the Armenian parliament’s standing committees.
The budget of presidential administration will total 1.183 billion drams.
One of the reasons for cutting expenditures is that the Airbus jet that was used by the president will no longer be available for the president as the presidency is now meant to become largely ceremonial according to new Constitution.