German law enforcers concerned over activities of Armenian mafia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Criminals from the Caucasus have built a powerful network in Germany, DW reported quoting an article published by Der Spiegel.

During three years German law enforcers tried to detain and arrest representatives of the Armenian mafia, but they hardly succeeded. A top-secret operation titled “Fight against thieves in law” was conducted by Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) together with the six Criminal Police Offices throughout the country.

The materials acquired by Der Spiegel describe “thieves in law” as senior criminal authorities from the Russian and Eurasian organized crime. The reports suggest that they maintain control over Armenian mafia groups in Germany.

The so-called starting point was a shootout between two crime clans that occurred in July 2014 in the town of Erfurt. Fourteen criminal cases were opened against 42 people who were suspected of financial fraud. According to law enforcers, Armenian mafia “really exists” in Germany. Together with other Russian and Eurasian gangs, the Armenian mafia has sufficient financial resources and may “threaten the foundations of the legal state”. Due to the lack of evidence, investigations have not lead to accusations and criminal cases so far.

According to information acquired by Der Spiegel and MDR, Armenian ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan offered German investigators his assistance in the fight against Armenian mafia. However, BKA recommended not to accept help, noting that investigators do not rule out a possibility that thieves in law are linked to the representatives of the Armenian state agencies.
