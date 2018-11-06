Tonoyan: Armenia has not received formal proposal from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Armenia has not received from Azerbaijan a formal proposal to exchange captives, acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters.
He said that that the commission dealing with the exchange of captives will start its work soon, and the minister will chair the commission.
Tonoyan dismissed media reports alleging that Azerbaijani side has made a formal proposal to swap captives.
There are no POWs in Armenia and Artsakh, whereas the issue of exchanging captives can be discussed if there are POWs, he emphasized.