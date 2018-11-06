News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Tonoyan: Armenia has not received formal proposal from Azerbaijan
Tonoyan: Armenia has not received formal proposal from Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia has not received from Azerbaijan a formal proposal to exchange captives, acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters.

He said that that the commission dealing with the exchange of captives will start its work soon, and the minister will chair the commission.

Tonoyan dismissed media reports alleging that Azerbaijani side has made a formal proposal to swap captives.

There are no POWs in Armenia and Artsakh, whereas the issue of exchanging captives can be discussed if there are POWs, he emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news